If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Just because the days and nights are getting colder doesn’t mean the outdoor fun has to stop! Fire pits are the perfect way to keep happy hours happy and warm on your patio or in your backyard well into fall and even winter. If you’re still looking to purchase one, here’s a deal you won’t want to miss: Outland Living fire pits are currently on sale on Amazon, which means you can continue to host indoor/outdoor parties all throughout the holiday season.

The Outland Living Firebowl 883 Mega is the most heavily discounted pit from the entire line at a whopping 52 percent off. It’s one of the largest propane-powered portable pits Outland Living sells and can be used during all seasons. It features an all-weather fire bowl, a smokeless stainless steel burner, and natural lava rocks that enhance the flickering effect of the fire. Take it with you camping or keep it on the patio for a relaxing ambiance at home.

Image: Outland Living

Outland Living Firebowl 883 Mega $97 Buy now

“We live in the country and love having our campfires on a regular basis. So when the item arrived my husband was like a schoolboy with a toy,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “He set it up in two minutes … Gives off great heat. Great size. Clean fire unlike our fire pit where we have to play musical chairs to get away from smoke. A must-buy.”

The smaller Firebowl 893 Deluxe, with a 19-inch diameter, is also heavily discounted on Amazon right now. This pit is great for smaller spaces or for those who don’t feel the need to have as large a flame as the 883 Mega produces.

Image: Outland Living

Outland Living Firebowl 893 Deluxe $80 Buy now

“This is a great buy for an outdoor fire pit when having a real pit is not an option,” one five-star reviewer said of the 893 Deluxe. “This product puts out some serious heat and is truly smoke-free. Very lightweight and portable. I highly recommend!”

It may be winter, but you can still stay toasty outside thanks to Outland Living fire pits. Check out the entire collection that is currently on sale right here.