This Super-Plush Pet Bed With Over 52,000 Five-Star Reviews Is the Ultimate Snuggle Spot for Dogs & Cats

Most pet parents would do anything to make sure their fur baby is as comfortable as possible (*cough cough* including letting them sleep with you in bed *cough cough*). But this faux fur calming bed is so cuddly and cozy, your pet may decide that their bed is actually way comfier than yours — and best of all, you can get it on sale right now.

The Original Calming Donut Cat and Dog Bed from the brand Best Friends by Sheri is an absolute favorite of pet parents who say their dogs and cats can’t get over how cuddly this thing is. Available on Amazon, it comes in five different sizes so pets big and small can cozy up in the plush donut shape and stay warm and toasty thanks to the plush faux fur exterior fabric.

Right now, all sizes are discounted up to 40 percent off, so you can snag a calming bed for your dog or cat at a fraction of the original price.

“My dogs LOVE it,” one of the over 52,000 five-star reviewers wrote. “I have to move it around my apartment for my old guy so he can snooze comfortably wherever I am. He stopped sleeping in my bed- he’s always in his donut.”

And one pet parent said this bed has really helped with their pup’s crate anxiety. “I have two pups and one has cage anxiety and will only tolerate going in when she knows she has to, but will not go in to lay down and relax in there like her sister,” they wrote. “But now with this bed and doesn’t care about going in there and LOVES it.”

Plus, senior dogs and cats will love this bed because it keeps the faux fur exterior keeps them toasty while the super-soft cushion filling cradles their achy joints and sore muscles.

Treat your pet to extreme comfort and anxiety relief this holiday season and pick up a calming bed from Best Friends by Sheri while they’re on sale.

