The Pioneer Woman Is Selling Live Poinsettias Through Her Walmart Collection & You Can Get One Shipped Right to Your Front Door

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s one plant that reigns supreme throughout the holiday season — besides the Christmas tree, of course — and that’s the poinsettia plant. When Christmas rolls around you begin to see those red and pink leaves everywhere, and this year, The Pioneer Woman has hopped on the poinsettia train in a big way. Ree Drummond’s homewares brand is selling live poinsettia plants through its Walmart collection — and you can even get one delivered right to your front door.

“It’s almost officially December, which means time to bring out the poinsettia plants!” the caption of The Pioneer Woman Collection’s official Instagram reads. “This might be one of our favorite holiday products of all time — we took a LIVE poinsettia and planted it inside an adorable Charlie planter. Doesn’t get much cuter, and the live plants are really stunning!!”

And if you buy one of these gorgeous potted holiday plants right now, you can save 20 percent.

The Pioneer Woman poinsettia is one with dark pink leaves to fit Drummond’s overall vintage teal-and-pink vibe. It comes in a 6-inch mug featuring Charlie the basset hound wrapped in Christmas lights, and each plant is guaranteed to have at least five blooms upon arrival and stand between 11 and 14 inches tall.

Image: The Pioneer Woman

The Pioneer Woman Dark Pink Poinsettia Live Plant $32 Buy now

To care for your Pioneer Woman poinsettia, put it in a spot where it gets bright, indirect sunlight and water about once a week, or when the top bit of the soil feels dry.

Great for your Christmas Day centerpiece or to give as a hostess gift during the holiday season, The Pioneer Woman’s live poinsettia will definitely bring a bit of country Christmas spirit to any table it sits on. Related story These Are the Best Nordstrom Last Minute Cyber Monday Deals You Can Still Shop Now

Before you go, check out our top foolproof holiday gifts for absolutely everyone on your list: