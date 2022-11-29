This Secret Flash Sale Has Dooney & Bourke, Izaac Mizrahi & Clean Mama at 60% Off — But Only for 8 Hours

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

And just like that, Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are over, but that doesn’t mean there are no more opportunities to save money this season. We love a good deal, and right now, QVC is still giving some of the best markdowns of the season. Every day at 4 pm, the retailer features flash deals where you can score great items and gifts for a fraction of the cost.

QVC’s daily flash sale runs from November 29 until December 2, and will have new deals starting at 4 pm. Be sure to set your alarms daily because you don’t want to miss the new selection that’s posted. Each day The retailer confirms there will be over 100 new items added, so you won’t scroll through the same markdowns day after day. And the best part? You get to save up to 60 percent off, and still qualify for 5 Easy Pays on everything, which makes finding gifts on a budget actually possible. If you’re a new shopper, be sure to use the code FREESHIP at checkout, it will earn you free shipping from now until January 31, 2023.

Ahead, see our favorite deals for today’s launch.

Isaac Mizrahi Live! SOHO Henley Sweater w/ Drop Shoulder

Isaac Mizrahi Live!

A cozy sweater is a necessity for chilly days, and luckily you don’t have to search far for one. This Henley top from Isaac Mizrahi Live! has a loose fit that still has plenty of character. It also has a drop-shoulder silhouette that adds to its relaxed fit.

Henley Sweater $15.34 Buy now

Peace Love World Small Stackable Hardsided Storage Bins

Peace Love World

You can never have too many storage bins to organize your home, and these ones make it a breeze to tidy up any space. The containers have a solid design which makes them easy to stack and store out of the way. They can hold almost anything from pet food to out-of-season clothes, and the set has a cute design that will also win you over.

Stackable Storage Bins $16.37 Buy now

Dooney & Bourke Coated Cotton Greta Tote

If you still need a gift for someone on your list, grab this Dooney & Bourke tote bag. It comes in a vibrant pink or blue shade that stands out. The bag also has a spacious design, which makes the tote perfect for traveling, and carrying work essentials or books to school.

Dooney & Bourke Coated Cotton Greta Tote $ 187.89 Buy now

Clean Mama Laundry Spray Detergent & Pre-Treater Starter Kit

Clean Mama

Treating stains and odors has never been easier, thanks to this laundry kit. Clean Mama’s formula pretreats and cleans with just a few sprays. The set includes Includes 16-oz laundry detergent with a spray nozzle and a 16-oz laundry detergent spray refill —for under $9, you can stock your entire laundry room for the next few months!