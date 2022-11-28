The Knives Ina Garten Swears By Are Almost 50% Off During Amazon’s Cyber Monday Sale

Forget Black Friday — Cyber Monday is the true day for shopping aficionados to get out there and make a killing on the very best deals. Amazon’s legendary Cyber Monday sale is currently in full effect, and one very exciting deal for home chefs caught our eye this morning: a set of Ina Garten’s absolute favorite chef’s knives, on sale for nearly 50% off their original price. Act fast, because this deal won’t last.

Being the friendly neighborhood lifestyle guru that she is, Ina Garten occasionally interacts with fans directly via a Q&A called Ask Ina — and during one such session, she shared with the world her favorite brand of kitchen knife for whipping up all her favorite home-cooked meals. The answer? “I use Wusthof Classic knives and highly recommend them,” said Garten.

Wüsthof 2-Piece Chef’s Knife Set

Amazon is currently offering 43% off on the perfect Wüsthof set to furnish your kitchen, containing one 6” Hollow Edge Classic Chef’s Knife and one 3.5″ hollow edge paring knife, perfect for smaller chopping tasks like mincing and dicing. The 6″ chef’s knife is forged from high carbon stainless steel for ultimate sharpness, and both knives are crafted with hollow edge technology that minimizes friction for the perfect slice.

Wüsthof 2-Piece Chef's Knife Set $129 Buy now

Thanksgiving may be behind us, but the holiday season is just getting started — and you want to make sure that your prep goes as smoothly as possible with so many other potential stressors on the horizon. These unbeatable prices on the Wüsthof set will help make home cooking a breeze, and when it’s an Ina Garten favorite, you know you can trust the quality. Make sure you’re signed up for an Amazon Prime membership to take advantage of all the best Cyber Monday deals before they go away, and enjoy the first 30 days free. Happy shopping!

