This $6 Cat Treat Ball Toy With Over 21,000 Reviews Is Perfect for Snacking Portion Control 

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Let’s face it, we all give our cats more treats than our vets want us to. We can’t help it, when they give us that sweet little face, we can’t help but melt and give in. But thanks to Amazon’s huge Cyber Monday sale, we may have found a way to make everyone happy.

Not only will we be happy with the fact that we don’t have to hide the snacks on the highest shelf, but the cats will be able to get as many as they want — sort of. See why shoppers are buying multiple of this $6 toy for their treat-obsessed fur babies!

PetSafe

PetSafe Slimcat Feeder Ball $6.39, originally $8.95 on Amazon.com Buy now

The PetSafe Slimcat Feeder Ball is a super-fun and interactive toy for your cats that promotes both exercise and portion control regarding their irresistible treats. Perfect for all ages and all breeds, this toy is perfect for getting your cat to be on their feet and distracted for hours on end while they’re on their quest to get every last snack out of the ball. Both versatile and easy to clean, this affordable toy has become a staple in so many homes.

Per the brand, this toy is super easy to use, because all you have to do is twist off the top to fill up to 85 grams worth of treats. And don’t worry, this is dishwasher safe so cleaning it should be a breeze!

With over 21,000 reviews on Amazon, it’s safe to say that thousands of Amazon shoppers adore this little toy for their fur babies. One shopper said their cats love it, saying, “I have two senior cats, and they both love this thing… I could also see how this would be very beneficial for cats that either eat too fast or are overweight.”

Related story Parents Call This $3 Diaper Rash Ointment a ‘Miracle Cream’ for Relieving Their Newborns’ Discomfort

Another shopper added, “our kitties enjoy these interactive feeders. hole size can be adjusted to the size of the treats/food. these keep out kitties from getting bored with the same old routine — we put treats in these out of view and earshot and place them in random places around the house. they seem to enjoy the “hunting” aspect.”

Before you go, check out our gallery below: