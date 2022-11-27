This Jennifer Aniston-Approved Brand Has a Pore-Minimizing & Nourishing Collagen Mask That’s Only $13 Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

This Black Friday and Cyber Monday, we’re all about snagging those must-have deals. Whether it be a versatile kitchenware set or a celebrity-approved makeup kit, if it’s on sale, we’re adding it to our carts. While we adore so many things on rare sale this year, we’re really loving all the Mario Badescu items on sale across multiple retailers.

Why do we adore Mario Badescu? Well they’re insanely effective, affordable, and a Jennifer Aniston-approved brand. And for a very limited time, one of their bestselling collagen masks for only $13.50.

Mario Badescu

Mario Badescu Super Collagen Mask $13.50, originally $18.00 Buy now

The Mario Badescu Super Collagen Mask is a nourishing, pore-refining mask that works for all skin types, including sensitive, mature skin. Packed with ingredients like red algae extract and oatmeal for its natural calming benefits, this mask has become a favorite for smoothing and plumping your skin quicker than other creams.

Per the brand, you apply this powerful collagen cream to clean skin up to three times a week, and each time, you wait 20 minutes before rinsing off.

Aniston isn’t the only star who adores the brand, because so many other A-listers swear by Mario Badescu like Martha Stewart, Naomi Campbell, Gwyneth Paltrow, Drew Barrymore, Kylie Jenner, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and Heidi Klum, to name a few.

Related story This $6 Cat Treat Ball Toy With Over 21,000 Reviews Is Perfect for Snacking Portion Control

One shopper on Nordstrom said this is the “best mask ever,” saying, “This mask will give your face a major wake-up. With the first use, I could see a difference in my skin that I continually noticed the following day. Overall my skin is significantly more supple….This one leaves my skin gorgeous & healthier.”

Another shopper on Amazon added that this is the “best collagen pumper on the market,” saying, “This is just an FYI for all who want to know if it truly DOES plump, and it DOES!!!! I am ‘so ever thankful’ for whoever invented this product… I have spent hundreds and hundreds of dollars on your site, over the last 3 years, and [THIS] product is my ‘lifesaver’ at the moment, so now I just need something to truly clear it up, not just hide it!”

Along with being on sale at Nordstrom, you can snag this for only $13.50 on Amazon for a limited time!

Mario Badescu Super Collagen Mask $13.50, originally $18.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: