Shoppers Say This Under $15 Motion-Activated Cat Toy Has Become Their Kitten’s Favorite Almost Instantly

We’re shopping for everyone this Black Friday weekend and upcoming Cyber Monday deal extravaganza. Our parents, kids, friends, coworkers — everyone is getting something this year, including our cats. From cat toys to adorable cat towers, nothing is too good for our fur babies. Thanks to the insane deals happening left and right on Amazon, we just found the perfect toy that’ll give our cats hours of fun. And ahead of Cyber Monday, it’s less than $15!

The AUKL Interactive Cat Toy Ball is an interactive and motion-activated electric cat toy that is perfect for any type of cat you have, on any floor surface in your home. Both super fast and stimulating, this cat toy is a must for your cats who need some extra playtime to get a bit crazy.

This newly released toy is already a staple in so many pet parents‘ homes! With multiple accessories for different types of stimulation and three working modes, you can do so much with this toy! There are different colors, bird sounds, and speeds, making it a favorite with so many kittens.

Per the brand, all you have to do is press the power button for a few seconds, depending on what you want for your cat. The long press makes the lights turn on and go at a fast speed, which is perfect for energetic adult cats! But for the short press, it activates a slower speed for your little kittens. After five minutes of inactivity, it automatically turns off.

One shopper couldn’t stop singing its praises, saying it’s “hilarious and entertaining for cat and people,” adding, “My cat loves this toy (adorably called the P16 according to the box)… Thinking of buying as a gift for other cats, but not shy ones since this toy is definitely rowdy.” Another shopper added that their cat loves it, saying, “It definitely suits his personality, the toy is fast, it flips back and forth and it’s loud. It sets Jay off and he loves chasing this thing around. He likes the bird music too, it seems to calm him down towards the end when he is tired. It’s recharchable and I like the motion activated feature on it.”

