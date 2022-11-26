This $6 Curl Cream Reportedly ‘Works Wonders’ for Defining Any Hair Type & Eliminating Frizz

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When you’re a kid, you try everything in your mom’s makeup bag to make Disney princess hair possible. And when you’re an adult, nothing’s changed. Let’s face it; when there’s an affordable and effective hair product that can make our hair look as shiny and pristine as can be, we’re all over it.

For a very limited time, thanks to Amazon’s upcoming Cyber Monday event, you can get what’s sure to be your new holy grail hair cream for only $6.

OGX

OGX Locking + Coconut Curls Air Dry Cream $6.29, originally $8.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

The OGX Locking + Coconut Curls Air Dry Cream is an effective and lightweight cream that can both define your hair type and eliminate frizz in mere minutes. Packed with ingredients like coconut oil and shea butter to make your hair super soft, this curl cream is a must for everyone looking to add some enhancement and shine to their do. Along with being as effective as your favorite shampoo, it also smells heavenly with notes of coconut milk, tangerine, and vanilla.

Per the brand, you should apply a small amount to your palm, then rub your hands together, and then put it through your damp hair evenly from root to ends.

With over 12,000 reviews on Amazon at 4.3 stars, thousands of shoppers swear by this for making their hair look like Disney princess locks. One shopper said, “My hair is by no means “curly,” but I have natural waves that never looked quite right after air drying. This cream works wonders. My hair has NO frizz and the waves compliment each other instead of trying to curl against each other. Loving it!”

Another shopper added that the cream is “fine for me with my allergies, takes away any frizz, defines curls and strands,” saying, “Hair looks great with this product, and is soft to the touch.”

