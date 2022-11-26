This Beyoncé-Approved Brand Has a $7 Volumizing & Non-Clumping Mascara With Over 21,000 5-Star Reviews 

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Chances are that when you started your makeup journey, you first experimented with mascara. The great thing about mascara is that you can really make it your own: you can keep it natural like Kate Middleton or go as dramatic as you want to have those sky-high lashes. It’s a buildable process, and to truly make your lashes to your liking, you need a buildable mascara.

Ahead of Amazon’s Cyber Monday event, you can snag one of the most sought-after, and beloved mascaras on the market. And the best part about this deal is that the mascara is only $7 for a limited time!

The L’Oreal Paris Makeup Voluminous Original Volume Building Mascara is a buildable mascara that’s perfect for volumizing, lengthening, and softening your lashes. Along with that, the non-clumping mascara is said to build your lashes’ natural thickness up to five times the normal rate. Rated as America’s number one mascara, this mascara is also said to also separate every lash, giving your that sought-after effect of sky-high lashes.

Per the brand, you apply this effective mascara by gently sweeping the wand from the base to the tip. Keep in mind, you can easily remove this with soap and water, or your favorite, celebrity-approved cleansing balm.

Along with that, so many stars adore L’Oreal like Beyonce, Viola Davis, Vanessa Hudgens, Kelly Rowland, and Blake Lively, per WhoWhatWear.

With over 29,000 reviews on Amazon, with over 21,000 being 5-star reviews, this is a must-have drugstore mascara! One shopper said it’s their go-to, saying, “I’ve tried a lot of different mascaras but this is the one I always go back to. Saw the price in local market and couldn’t believe how much they were asking for it. Came to Amazon and so much more reasonable.”

Another shopper added that these make her lashes so “dramatic,” adding, “I have short blond lashes. This mascara takes them to a new level without being clumpy or heavy. 💗 it.”

