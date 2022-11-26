Shoppers Say They Saw Results ‘Within a Week’ After Using This $14 Brightening Vitamin C Mask

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

No self-care routine is complete without a mask. Whether it be a bubbling one you leave on for 20 minutes or an overnight one, we feel oh-so-glamorous after putting on one of those moisturizing masks. And thanks to Amazon, we may have found the perfect overnight one to make us look bright-eyed the next morning.

Ahead of Cyber Monday, you can snag this brightening and effective vitamin C mask for 50 percent off, making it under $15.

Saturday Skin.

Saturday Skin Vitamin C Mask $14.50, originally $29.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

The Saturday Skin Yuzu Vitamin C Sleep Face Mask is a restorative and brightening overnight mask that helps with various skin concerns like enhancing your radiance, making your skin softer, and reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Packed with retinol for smoothing your skin and yuzu for its powerful antioxidants, this mask can truly revolutionize your nighttime skincare routine.

Both vegan-friendly and with no fragrance, this is the perfect gift for your friends with sensitive skin. Per the brand, you apply this mask after your moisturizer and leave it on overnight, up to five times a week.

This mask is one of Amazon shoppers’ best-kept secrets, with shoppers saying they saw “visible results within a week.” Specifically, one shopper said, “I’m someone who gets impatient quickly if I’m not seeing results as soon as I’d like. With this night mask, within a week my skin was glowing. On top of that, my typically dry skin is feeling so moistured! I’m officially in love.”

Another shopper added, “This mask is amazing. Overnight my dark spots are noticeably lightening (much more quickly than just my kiehls dark spot serum). My skin tone overall is more even. Fine lines on my forehead are visibly smoother. My skin has been more sensitive this past year but I’ve had no problem using this mask several times a week. I recommend easing up to that amount of use gradually.”

Before you go, check out our gallery below: