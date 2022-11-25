Martha Stewart’s Top-Rated Dutch Oven Is Over 60% Off During Macy’s Black Friday Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When in doubt, we always turn to Martha Stewart’s trusted eye for the absolute best in kitchen appliances, pots and pans. We always love to see what gets added to her collection, and this year is no different. With the holidays approaching, Stewart has a trove of great kitchen necessities — and two of her durable dutch ovens are over 60% off at Macy’s this Black Friday.

You won’t have to fret anymore about your holiday feast thanks to this reliable dutch ovens. Add some holiday delight to your kitchen with the Holly Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven. And for year-round use, the cherry-hued dutch oven is ideal (especially for those hearty winter meals). Aesthetically pleasing and with Stewart’s seal of approval, you really can’t go wrong with these dutch ovens. Get yours now before the sale ends!

Holly 4-Qt. Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven

Courtesy of Macy’s

Holly 4-Qt. Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven $54 Buy now

Add some holiday flare to your kitchen with the Holly 4-Qt. Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven. Originally $180, this dutch oven is now 70% off! It’s truly a steal at just $54.

Enameled Cast Iron Round 6-Qt. Dutch Oven

Courtesy of Macy’s

Enameled Cast Iron Round 6-Qt. Dutch Oven $70 Buy now