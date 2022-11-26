If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

In between the craziness that is Black Friday and Cyber Monday is Small Business Saturday. If you’re looking for a way to support small and local businesses from the comfort of your own home, we’ve got a site that should definitely be on your radar, especially if you love finding great deals on top brands like Lululemon, Coach, Kate Spade, Gucci and more.

Resale Loop is a site where you can score “luxury brands, for less.” It was made to be a one-stop consignment shop that connects you to lightly used items from stores across the country. They have everything from sweaters and jeans, to boots, sneakers, jewelry, and bags. If you enjoy thrift shopping but don’t always love the time and effort it takes to find a hidden gem, Resale Loop basically does the work for you. They curate items from 15 consignments stores they’ve partnered with to give you the best deals on popular items like UGG boots or Lululemon tights. Not only will you save a ton of money on items you can give some extra love to, you’ll also be supporting small businesses.

Wondering what you might be able to find at Resale Loop right now? We’ve rounded up a few brands and items you can shop. Check those out below.

Lululemon

Resale Loop Resale Loop

Resale Loop has a selection of gently used Lululemon leggings, shorts, and tops for really good prices. For instance, a pair of Lululemon tights can set you back over $100, but you can snag this pair for $30.

Lululemon Activewear (Size 6) $30 Buy now

Coach

IMAGE: Resale Loop Resale Loop

If you love Coach, Resale Loop has a variety of options from bags and wallets, to other chic accessories. Whether you love Coach’s Signature pattern, or something more simple and classic like the bag above, you’re sure to find something that catches your eye.

Coach R Leather Bag $99 Buy now

UGG

IMAGE: Resale Loop Resale Loop

As much as we love our UGGs, they can be pretty pricey. That's especially true considering many of us only wear them during a few months of the year. Fortunately, Resale Loop has gently used and sometimes NWOT pairs for a fraction of a cost.

UGG Shoes Gray (Size 8) $41 Buy now

Hoka

IMAGE: Resale Loop Resale Loop

It’s hard to come across a pair of Hoka sneakers for under $100, let alone under $50! Right now, you can snag this pair from Resale Loop for just $45. The good news is, there are other Hoka sneakers available to shop right now as well.

Hoka Shoes 8.5 Navy/Green $45 Buy now

Those are just a few brands you can find at Resale Loop right now. The site adds new things all the time, so we highly recommend bookmarking the site today.

