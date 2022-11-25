This Top-Rated Laser Will Keep Cats Entertained for Hours & It’s Less Than $10 for Amazon’s Black Friday Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When there are products out there that satisfy our cats, and for hours on end, it quickly becomes our most prized possession. Okay, that may be stretching it a bit far, but we do still love those toys. If there’s something that gets our cats from scratching our couches out of boredom, and gets them some exercise, we’re all over it.

Thanks to Amazon’s insanely good Black Friday sale today, we just found the must-have tool for cat owners looking to entertain their cats for hours on end. And it’s less than $10 right now!

BEGRIM.

BEGRIM Cat Toy Pointer $8.99, originally $14.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

The BEGRIM Cat Toy Pointer is an easy-to-use and interactive cat toy that your furry friends won’t be able to get enough of! Now, this isn’t just a normal laser pointer, because it is a seven-in-one model that has five patterns, ranging from a red dot to a star. Along with that, it comes in three different lights, making a whirl of possibilities for your cat to enjoy in. Truly, they’ll never get bored when you mix up their laser chasing with this affordable toy!

Perfect for both indoor and outdoor play, all you have to do to turn this on, per the brand, is charge it with a USB charger.

Now we’re not the only ones obsessed with this cat toy because so many shoppers say both they and their fur babies adore this for playtime. One shopper said, “This is great my cat loves it so much that I spent 4 hours using it, then had to put it away. He’s still jumping on walls looking for it.”

Another shopper said their cat loves the toy, adding, “It lights up and makes my cat run to catch the light. It is a good way for him to get exercise, too!”

