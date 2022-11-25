The Trendy New Single-Serve Wine Brand Moms Are Loving Is Having a Rare Sale for Black Friday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s only one way we’d like to relax after a long day of Black Friday shopping. Once you’ve brought your impressive haul of holiday finds home, it’s time to unwind with a glass of wine. And the brand that specializes in delectable, single-serve bottles is having a major sale right now. Cap off your Black Friday with an order to Wander + Ivy and take advantage of their marked-down prices.

Wander + Ivy has a treasure trove of fine wine selections that are ideal for moms who want to treat themselves after a long day — and during the holiday season, we know every day can feel like a marathon. This wine brand features crisp white wines, savory reds, and more. Plus, Wander + Ivy makes a fabulous hostess gift with their specialized gift boxes. If you love Wander + Ivy, you can also subscribe to the wine brand every mom is talking about. Right now, Wander + Ivy features a Black Friday deal for their subscription service — get 30 percent off your first order when you subscribe, and 20 percent off recurring orders. What a deal! Check out even more selections from Wander + Ivy below!

Red Wine

If you’re in the mood for a decadent red wine, this is the one for you. Wander + Ivy’s red wine is made from organically grown Bobal and Merlot grapes and features a red fruit aroma and subtle toasted notes. This wine is medium-bodied, with a certain freshness ideal for a balanced palate.

White Wine

If white wine is more to your taste, then this crisp selection from Wander + Ivy will surely do the trick. This wine features floral and chamomile aromas with notes of dried chestnuts. It also has a taste likened to clover honey and honeysuckle blossom with a dry finish.

Rosé

If you’re not into red or white wine, there’s really only one way to go: Wander + Ivy’s Rosé. The 2020 Rosé comes all the way from France and is made with organic grapes. The taste is light and crisp, with just the smallest hint of raspberry and strawberry.

Gift Box

Can’t decided on what to get? Don’t worry, Wander + Ivy has you covered with this gift box set. Enjoy the selection of white wine and Rosé complete with Chardonnay, the house white wine, and the house Rosé. Treat yourself or a friend to this fabulous find!