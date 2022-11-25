I Never Run Late Thanks To This Award-Winning Tinted Serum That Hydrates & Covers Blemishes With Minimal Effort — Get it 20% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Do-it-all beauty is always a fan favorite, especially if you’re always running behind like me. And thanks to this tinted serum from Ilia, my daily routine is now a lot simpler. The Super Serum Skin Tint leaves my skin looking flawless in one step. It works as skincare, makeup, and sun protection — so my complexion only feels and looks better with each wear. This award-winning formula is perfect for anyone who loves convenience. And right now, you can snag it for 20 percent off with the promo code WONDERLAND during Ilia’s Black Friday sale. Trust me, it’s a complete game-changer for your beauty collection.

The Super Serum Skin Tint keeps my skin hydrated and hides blemishes with minimal effort. As someone who wears minimal makeup, I can attest that this foundation-like product delivers a natural coverage. Although I didn’t find the perfect match for my skin tone, the skin tint still concealed my moderate acne just as well.

But what caught my attention was how lightweight it feels on my skin as it glides on smoothly. And only a small amount is needed to give you a gorgeous, dewy finish that will last all day. Keep in mind, though, that you need to shake the bottle well each time for a freshly mixed pigment.

Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40

Many shoppers will agree that their skin never looks so even and radiant. “I absolutely love this skin tint. It is the perfect amount of light coverage and I love that it’s so good for your skin, too,” said a reviewer. “It enhances your natural beauty perfectly and adds a beautiful dewy glow. I’m obsessed!”

Whereas a reviewer in her 60s said that this tinted serum helped her feel confident about her complexion in the sun. "I love putting this product on my face every morning," said the reviewer. "It makes me glow and I know it protects me in the sun and covers redness and discoloration. It makes my sensitive skin happier than it's ever been!"

When it comes to skin tint, this Ilia product is definitely worth trying out. It improves your skin in so many ways, making it a top pick for so many customers.

So, check out the Super Serum Skin Tint for yourself while it’s on sale now.