This Holiday Deal Saves You Over $75 on the Lash Serum That Helped Brooke Shields Grow Her Eyelashes Back

If you’re shopping for the beauty enthusiast in your life — and yes, that does include yourself — the holidays always bring limited-edition gift sets that come in the cutest packaging. Not only that, these gift sets will save you a ton of money on products you love or want to try. Take for instance, the holiday gift sets from Grande Cosmetics at Sephora.

If the name sounds familiar, it’s because you’ve probably heard of their award-winning lash-enhancing serum, which is known for delivering some incredible results. In fact, the GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum is beloved by shoppers, TikTok, and celebrities like Brooke Shields, who credits the serum for growing her lashes back.

As Shields told Vogue earlier this year, “I was always wearing waterproof mascara, and I realized that it was harder to take off and I was sort of losing my eyelashes. I used that GrandeLash MD, the serum thing—and it really works. It’s helped them grow back.”

The GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum is made of vitamins, peptides, and amino acids that work together to make lashes appear longer, thicker, and fuller overall, in just a few short weeks. All you have to do is apply the serum to your upper eye lid just as you would liquid eyeliner once a day, and you’re good to go.

According to shoppers, it truly works wonders. As one wrote, “Worth every penny! I started using it about a little over a month and trust me IT WORKS! I have very fine straight lashes and now all I need is just mascara! Will def be using this everyday!”

Another called it a "miracle" lash serum. "I was skeptical at first, but TikTok made me buy it," they wrote. "I will be buying this for all eternity. I started to see results after a month and have been using it consistently since the end of July. I cannot believe the difference in my lashes! After having my son, my eye lashes got short and brittle. They are now long and full again! I can't recommend this product more!"

If you’re interested in seeing what Grande Cosmetics’ lash-enhancing serum and more can do for you, Sephora has two incredible holiday gift sets you don’t want to miss.

Grande Cosmetics First Class Beauty Lash and Brow Set — $48, Originally $69

Image: Grande Cosmetics. Courtesy of Grande Cosmetics

This limited-edition holiday set features a full-size and mini version of the best-selling GrandeLASH-MD, which should give you enough for at least a three-month supply. Not only that, it also comes with mini sizes of the GrandeBROW Brow Enhancing Serum and the GrandeLINER .

The set is valued at $149, but you can get everything for just $69. That’s over $75 in savings! Such a great value.

Grande Cosmetics Ready, Set, Jet Set $69 Buy now

Grande Cosmetics Mini Lash Repair Set — $26, Valued at $41

As if the deal above wasn’t already enough, Sephora also put this Grande Cosmetics gift set on sale for less than $30. Like the above, it features a mini version of their TikTok-famous lash serum. Unlike the set above, this set is all about lashes. In addition to the serum, you’ll get sample sizes of the GrandeREPAIR Leave-In Lash Conditioner and the GrandeDRAMA Intense Thickening Mascara with Castor Oil.

All of this is valued at $41, but you can get it today for $26.

Grande Cosmetics Mini Lash Repair Set $26 Buy now

If you’re looking to score even more deals on beauty, be sure to check out Sephora’s best holiday gift sets that are available now. These deals won’t stay in stock long, so we’d take advantage of it while you still can!

