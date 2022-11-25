Kate Middleton’s Favorite Superga Sneakers Are on Sale for $50 During Zappos’ Black Friday Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If there’s one thing we can’t get enough of, it’s Kate Middleton’s impeccable style.

According to katemiddletonstyle.org — also known as the go-to website for all of Kate’s looks and go-to accessories — she has worn a certain pair of chic sneakers over a dozen times since 2016. She first wore them for more casual events throughout the years, most recently rocking them in the summer of 2022 during the sailing events in Plymouth.

Not only can you get these stylish shoes on sale at Amazon, but you can get them for only $50 for Zappos’ Black Friday sale!

The Superga 2630 Cotu Sneakers are cozy and chic shoes that can work with virtually any outfit you rock in your day-to-day life. Both sturdy and sophisticated, so many shoppers have made these traditional sneakers their go-to. Available in a variety of sizes, you can buy these shoes in a variety of colors like light grey, beige, green, and white (if you want to truly match the Princess of Wales!)

Something to keep in mind before splurging on this must-have Black Friday deal is that shoppers recommend getting a size down from your typical shoe size, because they can run a bit large.

Despite running a bit large, shoppers can’t get enough of these sneakers! One Zappos shopper said, “Was looking for a real white canvas and these are the best I’ve seen. Went for the thicker sole this time (I’ve worn Cotu classics) and love the detail around the front too… they do have a bit of arch support I appreciate.True to size. Overall, I am in love! A great summer canvas shoe!”

Another shopper added, "I love this shoe. I had one that I wore completely out, and I'm still wearing them for garden work. I love it!"

