If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Even as a shopping writer (and former beauty writer), I get overwhelmed when shopping for makeup products. Finding formulas that work well with your skin and make applying makeup a breeze is no easy task. Of course, you should definitely take your time scouring the market for a foundation that matches your skin tone or mascara that leaves your leashes volumized, but another product you have to be picky with? Blush. That’s where Ilia’s Multi-Stick comes in to help. A few weeks ago, I snagged one for my makeup collection, and it’s quickly become a favorite in my rotation.

The Multi-Stick has a creamy texture that melts into the skin as soon as you apply it. It has buildable coverage that you can blend for a seamless finish. The shades are so pigmented all you need is a few dabs across your cheeks, and you have an instant, natural flush. The best part? You can use the stick on your lips and eyes, too!

Multi-Stick

Shoppers also love that they can use the Multi-Stick in multiple ways. “Totally blushing,” one wrote before adding, “my first blush purchase ever. Seriously, first ever. I am in love. The fact that I can use this as a cheek and lip combo is a major bonus.”

“I’m a big fan of cream blush, and this one didn’t disappoint,” another reviewer said. “It’s so pretty, easy to apply, and I love the buildable color. It also doubles as a matte softening lip sheer or balm. Easy pop in your purse for a quick touch-up on the go or pick me up in the middle of the day. This product doesn’t add gloss or shine. Hopefully, this review helps someone out! I’ll definitely be buying more in other colors!”

A final shopper wrote that the Multi-Stick adds an “effortless natural glow.” They also said, “The Ilia Multi-Stick is so effortless to use for a subtle, juicy glow. You can dab it on your face and lips and use a brush to blend it out on your cheeks, and it just melts into your skin.”