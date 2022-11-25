Oprah Swears By These Reusable Makeup Pads & They’re Under $20 on Amazon for Black Friday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to our skincare routine, one of the biggest steps we can never skimp out on is thoroughly removing our makeup. Now, we all know how harmful makeup wipes are to the environment, and sometimes melting balms can get a bit too messy. But once again, Oprah comes to the rescue with the perfect makeup-removing gift on her 2022 Favorite Things list.

She recommended the Dock & Bay Reusable Makeup Pads, saying, “If you, like me, have ruined a few towels from washing off makeup, then you need these eco-friendly, reusable makeup removers. Wet one with water, swipe, then place it in the included bag and toss in the wash.”

For Amazon’s Black Friday, you can get them for under $20!

Dock & Bay

Dock & Bay Reusable Makeup Pads $15.99, originally $19.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

The Dock & Bay Reusable Makeup Pads are an ultra-soft and reusable set of makeup wipes that not only help remove your makeup in seconds but can also leave your skin silky soft after you’re done cleansing. Perfect for all skin types (including those with very sensitive skin), these reusable pads are the perfect alternative for those wasteful, harmful makeup wipes.

Per the brand, all you have to do is to add water to these wipes before rubbing them on your skin. Before putting them in the washing machine, make sure to rinse them thoroughly. But speaking of the washing machine, the brand recommends you don’t add fabric softener or bleach, you put it on a cold machine wash before tumble drying.

Related story Valerie Bertinelli Swears By These ‘Game-Changing’ Rachael Ray Spatulas & They're Only $8 for Amazon's Black Friday Sale

Now, Oprah isn’t the only one who adores these, because shoppers already can’t get enough of the new release. One shopper simply said these wipes are the “perfect gift,” with another shopper adding, “I have sensitive skin and many make up removal clothes irritate my skin. These work well removing make up and are soft. Have not washed yet hope they hold up. Love that they come with a washing bag.”

Before you go, check out our gallery below:



\