Amazon’s Black Friday Sale Includes Savings on Oprah’s Favorite Christmas Candle

No holiday is complete without the perfect candles. For Halloween, we grab the fall-scented candles and make our house smell like a fresh fire to roast marshmallows on. For our birthdays, we grab the birthday cake ones, and for the winter wonderland coming towards us, we go for the natural, comforting scents.

Now, there are so many scents out there, it can be overwhelming to choose from. Between the hot Nordstorm picks to celebrity-approved candles (like Jennifer Aniston’s!), it can be a lot. However, we’re so excited because Oprah just turned our attention to a candle that screams “holiday spirit!”

Most recently, Oprah featured this natural-scented candle on her latest favorite things list, saying, “Pine and sandalwood combine with balsam and apple blossom for a scent that will fill the house with cheer. The 8.5-ounce version gives you 50-plus hours of burn time, while the 50-ounce one gives a whopping 200-plus hours.”

The best part? It’s on sale for Amazon’s Black Friday!

The Snif Old Saint Wick Christmas Scented Candle is a chic, comforting candle with notes of sandalwood, apple, cedarwood, pine, jasmine, and rosemary. With over 50 hours of burn time and made with natural waxes like soy and vegetable, this is the perfect gift for those in need of some holiday cheer!

along with that, this can easily fill a room in moments with this intoxicating smell. if you need anymore convincing, there are only five-star reviews on amazon of this candle! one shopper said this is “the BEST holiday candle,” adding, “Purchased this last year during the holiday season and I’ve been waiting all year long for it to come back in stock for this year’s holidays! So happy it’s back!!!!! This is the perfect holiday scent. The large candle works great as a centerpiece.”

Another shopper added, “Perfect scent.. not overwhelming- but perfectly natural scent of pine/trees/the holidays. Great size, beautiful packaging. Everyone that comes over asks about it.”

