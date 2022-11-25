Oprah’s Favorite Slipper Booties Are Under $40 on Amazon During Black Friday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If something keeps us warm, we’re in love. But if there’s something warm that’s Oprah-approved, it’s an instant favorite. Now, if you’ve been looking for the perfect gift for that hard-to-gift buddy or yours, or a treat for yourself, then look no further than the Dearfoams Warm Up Bootie Slipper.

Featured on Oprah’s Favorite Things list for this year, everyone is rushing to get one of these slippers for themselves this season. In her list, Oprah said, “Some days you need your slippers to go the distance, like from the house to the mailbox. With quilted nylon on the outside and memory foam insoles, this plush pair, perfect for both moms and dads, makes it feel like you’re walking on a cloud.”

Say no more; we’re running to Amazon right now for Black Friday.

The Dearfoams Warm Up Bootie Slipper is a chic and ultra-cozy slipper that’s the perfect gift for literally anyone in your life. With a variety of sizes and colors, you can rock these slippers for any occasion you need that extra comfort. Speaking of comfort, these shoes will instantly be your favorite because of their breathable, temperature-regulating fabric wrapped all around them.

Along with the breathable fabric, the must-have shoes also have memory foam insoles and have an easily washable fabric. Seriously, we can see why Oprah adores these (and we’re officially obsessed!)

One shopper said they were so grateful they found these shoes from Oprah, saying, “WOW, I’m so glad I bought these when I did!! It was just released that these exact slippers are on Orpah’s Favorite Things list for 2022 and I know they will sell out fast. So cozy and comfy for the upcoming chilly Winter but durable enough to run to run errands and walk the dog. Buying in another color immediately and a pair for my fiancé. These do not disappoint and will be my go to slipper for the season!”

Another shopper added that these are their new favorites, saying, “I bought my husband these slippers and I saw they had matching womens so of course I needed to buy them! They are sooo cozy and the sole is great to bring these slippers outside for cocktails on the deck or to grab the mail. The interior is a fuzzy Sherpa material but doesn’t make my feet sweat which is a huge plus. I’m also obsessed with this color! So cute”

