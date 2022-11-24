If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Black Friday is finally here! While there are so many great sales happening right now, especially if you’re looking to score a steal on tech or holiday gifts, don’t sleep on the insane beauty deals happening right now. In fact, we’ve got a sale on a buzzy skincare brand that just so happens to be loved by Drew Barrymore. It rarely ever goes on sale, but right now, they’re offering buy one, get one free sitewide.

Three Ships is a clean beauty brand that uses 100% science-backed, natural ingredients in all their products. Their products are safe and gentle for all skin types, especially those with sensitive skin. They also have a wide range of products for any skin concern you may have including acne, dullness, dryness, fine lines, and wrinkles. Many of their products are award-winners and highly rated by shoppers. Plus, if Drew is a fan, Three Ships is definitely doing something right!

Right now, Three Ships is having a major sitewide sale where you buy one product and get another free. You can choose to get the same product or mix and match. Bundles and gift sets are not included in this offer. However, several of them are discounted right now, including this discovery set for just $15.

The best part is, most of their products are already pretty budget-friendly with most skincare items under $35. Plus, you get free shipping at $50, and a free gift if you make a purchase of $100 or more. It’s the brand’s biggest sale of the year, so you definitely don’t want to miss out. We’ve rounded up a few products that should definitely be on your radar. Check those out below.

Dew Drops Mushroom Hyaluronic Acid + Vitamin C Serum

Want to know what gives Drew Barrymore her signature glow? It’s this brightening serum from Three Ships. The Dew Drops Mushroom Hyaluronic Acid + Vitamin C serum was made to replenish moisture deep in the skin. It also contains an ingredient that’s said to be packed with 100 times more Vitamin C than oranges, and will help brighten and plump up the skin.

According to reviewers, this serum is seriously life changing. As one wrote, “My mom’s been using my Dew Drops for the last week and she’s absolutely OBSESSED with it! She made me buy 10 because doesn’t ever want to run out! She said she’s never tried anything like it. Her fine lines are 10x lighter and her skin is 10x tighter and firmer, she won’t stop looking in the mirror.” Related story Avène’s Black Friday Sale Is Here With 30% Off French Skincare Must-Haves Loved by Angelina Jolie, Irina Shayk & So Many Other Celebs

With the amazing buy one, get one free deal running on Three Ships right now, you may want to stock up too!

Three Ships Dew Drops $38 Buy now

Dream Bio-Retinol + Shorea Butter Night Cream

Speaking of stock up-worthy products, if there’s one product you definitely need to get it’s this retinol cream. Three Ships’ Dream Bio Retinol Night Cream is so popular, it sold out five times. It was formulated to be a “super gentle” retinol cream that works to hydrate skin, even out skin tone, and leave your skin feeling so much softer and smoother overnight.

As one recent reviewer wrote, “It’s amazingly creamy, silky, and just sinks right into my skin. I look forward to using it last thing before bed. My face feels soft the next day — really, try this… no itchy tingle like regular retinol products, just softness.”

Three Ships Dream Bio Retinol Night Cream $35 Buy now

Radiance Grape Stem Cell + Squalane Day Cream

If you’re looking for a good day cream, Three Ships has you covered with the fan-fave Radiance. According to the brand, it was made for “thirsty skin” that feels tight and is lacking in the radiance department. It’s lightweight, glides right on, and melts right into the skin.

As one reviewer wrote, “I usually get very dry spots on my skin and find it hard to find a lotion that soaks into my skin. This does the trick! It is light enough that it doesn’t feel heavy when applied, and within two minuets it’s fully absorbed. Using this along with the serums has made skin feel so hydrated.”

Radiance Grape Stem Cell + Squalane Day Cream $35 Buy now

Buttercream Hydrating Lip Mask

Combat dry, chapped lips this winter with Three Ships’ Buttercream Hydrating Lip Mask. Its ingredients include sunflower oil, coconut oil, and shea butter, all of which work together to give you “pillow-soft” lips when you wake up in the morning.

One reviewer loved it so much, they said it healed their lips from years of Chapstick use. “I used to joke that I was a Chapstick addict. I applied it several times a day, but started using this in my efforts to be more sustainable and reduce my plastic consumption. I am in love. One tub of this has lasted me four months! Starting out, I did have to apply 3+ times a day, but as my lips adjusted and started becoming moisturized from the product, I was able to reduce the amount I needed. There are days now where I don’t even need to apply it because my lips are already properly moisturized. I love the way it has made my lips feel!”

Buttercream Hydrating Lip Mask $18 Buy now

Again, Three Ships rarely ever has sitewide sales so there’s really no better time to shop than Black Friday. Plus, when you can buy one product and get one free, why wouldn’t you? Be sure to check out Three Ship’ Black Friday sale today.

