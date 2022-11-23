Wayfair’s Epic Black Friday Sale Includes Unbeatable Deals on Cat Trees, Feeders, Toys & More

Any cat parent knows well that keeping their feline friend happy is a full-time job. If your kitty isn’t happy with the toys or scratching posts you’ve put in place, they’ll choose their own — and casually destroy furniture, clothes, and upholstery as needed to get their fix. Luckily, Wayfair’s massive Black Friday sale includes a ton of highly-rated cat care products that you can stock up on at a discounted price, and we’ve rounded up some of the best and most affordable options below.

There’s no greater luxury for a cat than a massive play-tower like this 72″ inch cat tree from Go Pet Club, featuring ten separate scratching posts and two ramps and big enough for multiple kitties to play on at once. One reviewer notes it’s perfect for “anyone who needs an alternative to their little sweeties climbing the drapes,” and many others praise it for being easy to put together, sturdy, and a great source of joy for their fur babies. Best of all? It’s currently on sale in multiple colors.

For those who don’t know, an elevated cat food bowl could be key to helping your pet digest better — and yes, that means cut down on how often you’re cleaning up cat vomit. Aging cats especially will benefit from a bowl that lets them keep their neck aligned while they eat, preventing excess air intake and making swallowing easier. This bowl is also dishwasher-safe, and reviewers confirm that their pets’ vomiting has “all but stopped,” and that they now get way less food on the floor too.

What’s better than a scratching post? An elegant, decorative scratching post that comes with interactive toys, of course. This vase-shaped “post” fits neatly in the corners of even the coziest apartments, and the attached fishing rod toys will keep your cat entertained for hours. One reviewer raves that it’s “a huge hit with my two cats,” and many appreciate that you can remove the toys and use them on their own too — so this is really several cat gifts in one.

These Wayfair goodies are guaranteed to give your kittens a holiday they'll never forget