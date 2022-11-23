Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Katie Lee Biegel

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Wayfair’s Epic Black Friday Sale Includes Unbeatable Deals on Cat Trees, Feeders, Toys & More

Louisa Ballhaus
Shot of two domestic cats playing in living room with cat stand and toys in front of a white background
Plus Icon
Cat toy Martin Deja/Getty Images.

Any cat parent knows well that keeping their feline friend happy is a full-time job. If your kitty isn’t happy with the toys or scratching posts you’ve put in place, they’ll choose their own — and casually destroy furniture, clothes, and upholstery as needed to get their fix. Luckily, Wayfair’s massive Black Friday sale includes a ton of highly-rated cat care products that you can stock up on at a discounted price, and we’ve rounded up some of the best and most affordable options below.

Go Pet Club 72" Cat Tree
72″ Cat Tree Go Pet Club.

There’s no greater luxury for a cat than a massive play-tower like this 72″ inch cat tree from Go Pet Club, featuring ten separate scratching posts and two ramps and big enough for multiple kitties to play on at once. One reviewer notes it’s perfect for “anyone who needs an alternative to their little sweeties climbing the drapes,” and many others praise it for being easy to put together, sturdy, and a great source of joy for their fur babies. Best of all? It’s currently on sale in multiple colors.

Go Pet Club Cat Tree $89.99 Buy now
Y YHY Elevated Cat Food Bowl
Elevated Cat Food Bowl Y YHY.

For those who don’t know, an elevated cat food bowl could be key to helping your pet digest better — and yes, that means cut down on how often you’re cleaning up cat vomit. Aging cats especially will benefit from a bowl that lets them keep their neck aligned while they eat, preventing excess air intake and making swallowing easier. This bowl is also dishwasher-safe, and reviewers confirm that their pets’ vomiting has “all but stopped,” and that they now get way less food on the floor too.

Y YHY Elevated Cat Food Bowl $14.86 Buy now
Tucker Murphy Pet Vase Scratching Post with Cat Toys
Scratching Post With Cat Toys Tucker Murphy.

What’s better than a scratching post? An elegant, decorative scratching post that comes with interactive toys, of course. This vase-shaped “post” fits neatly in the corners of even the coziest apartments, and the attached fishing rod toys will keep your cat entertained for hours. One reviewer raves that it’s “a huge hit with my two cats,” and many appreciate that you can remove the toys and use them on their own too — so this is really several cat gifts in one.

Tucker Murphy Pet Cat Scratching Post With Toys $49.99 Buy now

These Wayfair goodies are guaranteed to give your kittens a holiday they’ll never forget — shop now and enjoy the marked-down prices on your new additions.

Before you go, check out our top foolproof holiday gifts for absolutely everyone on your list:

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Living

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad