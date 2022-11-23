Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Katie Lee Biegel

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Pet Parents Can’t Get Enough of Bocce’s Bakery Dog & Cat Treats & They’re Having a Huge Sale Ahead of Black Friday

Louisa Ballhaus
Bocce's Bakery Sunday Roast Soft & Chewy Treats
Plus Icon
Sunday Roast Soft & Chewy Pet Treats Bocce's.

Black Friday is the perfect time of year to stock up on something for all of your loved ones, all at a discount — and that includes our furry friends at home! This year, give them the gift of instant-favorite dog and cat treats from Bocce’s Bakery, made with all-natural ingredients in flavors that pets can’t get enough of. According to reviewers, even the pickiest pets will get hooked on Bocce’s treats, which means these made-with-love treats are the perfect way to pamper your pet this holiday shopping season.

Bocce’s Bakery is having an early Black Friday sale of up to 30% off right now — check out some of their best-loved pet treats you can shop below.

Bocce's Bakery Sunday Roast Soft & Chewy Treats
Sunday Roast Soft & Chewy Dog Treats Bocce’s.

Bocce’s Bakery Sunday Roast dog treats are for those pups that enjoy a “chewier bite,” and formulated with nine all-natural ingredients like chicken, pumpkin, coconut, and molasses. The reviews are full of shoppers reporting satisfied dogs at home, and one notes for puppy owners that these are “perfect during the teething phase.”

Bocce's Bakery Sunday Roast Dog Treats $6.00 Buy now
Bocce's Bakery Pumpkn Spice Soft & Chewy Dog Treats
Pumpkn Spice Soft & Chewy Dog Treats Bocce’s.

Once the leaves change color, we’re all about the pumpkin spice, so how can we deny our fur babies the same thing? Flavored with peanut butter, pumpkin, and cinnamon, these Pumpk’n Spice dog treats are the sweet treat your pup deserves.

Bocce's Bakery Pumpkin Spice Dog Treats $7.50 Buy now
Bocce's Bakery Cat Scaredy Snacks Soft & Chewy Treats
Scaredy Snacks Soft & Chewy Treats Bocce’s.

Cats deserve fun snacking too, and they’ll go crazy for these Scaredy Snacks cat treats, made with real salmon and sweet potato. As a bonus, they’re 30% off — so you can stock up for all winter long at a bargain price.

Bocce's Bakery Scaredy Snacks Soft & Chewy Cat Treats $2.75 Buy now

If you prefer your pet treats to be preservative and chemical-free, you really can’t do better than Bocce’s Bakery. Make treat time easy and fill your cart now!

Before you go, check out our slideshow below:

best online dog food

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Living

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad