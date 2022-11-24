Avène’s Black Friday Sale Is Here With 30% Off French Skincare Must-Haves Loved by Angelina Jolie, Irina Shayk & So Many Other Celebs

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We love rare beauty deals, so let’s just say Black Friday is our favorite holiday right now. And if you’re a sucker for celeb’s faves like us, then you can currently save big on this beloved skincare brand. Avène is having a whopping 30 percent off sitewide sale during Black Friday with the code FRIDAYFEELS, and we couldn’t be happier. Celebrities like Angelina Jolie, Irina Shayk, and Gwyneth Paltrow love products from this brand, particularly the Thermal Spring Water spray. But that’s not the only item that should be added to your shopping carts.

Avène has so many powerful yet gentle products that are great for sensitive skin. Maybe you’re looking for a multi-tasking cream to renew your skin or a lip balm to protect your pout this winter. Well, we’ve got you covered on all that and more. The French brand even has some award-winners that are sure to be fan favorites for you too. So, let your skin enjoy a bit of holiday cheer thanks to Avène’s Black Friday Sale. Take a look below at a few items that are worth stocking up on while it’s massively discounted.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Cicalfate+ Restorative Protective Cream

Courtesy of Avène. Image: Avene.

Take your skincare to the next level with this award-winning body cream from Avène. The Cicalfate+ Restorative Protective Cream hydrates and rejuvenates the skin from external aggressors. Reviewers say it provides cooling relief to issues like sunburns and eczema.

Cicalfate+ Restorative Protective Cream $29.40 Buy now

Thermal Spring Water

Image: Avène. Image: Avène.

The Thermal Spring Water is loved by so many celebrities, for good reason. This spray soothes, softens, and calms all skin types in one easy step.

Thermal Spring Water $12.95 Buy now

RetrinAL 0.1 Intensive Cream

Image: Avène. Avene

Looking for a face and neck cream that doesn’t just moisturize the skin? The RetrinAL 0.1 Intensive Cream visibly diminishes deep wrinkles while it also firms and brightens the skin without irritation. Related story Three Ships Is Having a Super Rare Buy 1, Get 1 Free Sale on Everything Including Drew Barrymore’s Favorite Glowy Serum

RetrinAL 0.1 Intensive Cream $51.80 Buy now

Cold Cream Nutrition Nourishing Lip Balm

Image: Avène. Courtesy of Avène.

This nourishing lip balm is a little something special to gift as a stocking stuffer for the holidays. It leaves lips feeling luxuriously smooth and soft, making it a go-to this winter.

Cold Cream Nutrition Nourishing Lip Balm $9.80 Buy now

Before you go, check out our top foolproof holiday gifts for absolutely everyone on your list: