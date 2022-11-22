This Tula Cream Kept Even My Driest Spots Moisturized All Day & It’s 30% Off Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Everyone knows how brutal winter can be to your skin. It can leave you with severe flakes or cracks, especially when you already have naturally dry skin like me. That’s why, I’m always stocking up on different moisturizers to test out on my skin. Until now, I had yet to find a moisturizer I could use year-round. But since testing out Tula’s 24-7 moisture cream over the past month, I think I might’ve found “The One.”

Nowadays, I commute most days so I needed a moisturizer that doesn’t need to be constantly reapplied. And when it comes to winter moisturizers, they typically feel heavy on my skin. But I can promise you that this Tula one is neither of those things.

As its name indicates, this face cream is meant to provide all-day hydration and hasn’t disappointed. It replenishes any dehydrated skin even in cold weather, making it a winter staple for me. The day and night cream is extremely lightweight, it glides on smoothly in just one application. I tend to have very dry spots in T-zone, so that’s the only place I need to apply the cream twice a day.

Many shoppers agree that it’s effective, with one calling it perfection in a jar. “The product is neither thick nor thin and has really no smell,” said the reviewer. “It hydrated and moisturized my skin instantly […]. I have used different moisturizers and nothing compares to this.”

Whereas another one added, “This moisturizer is SO GOOD! My skin can not get enough. My skin soaks it up and wants more. I put a generous amount on before bed and my skin feels so smooth and hydrated when I wake up in the morning.”

And it’s all thanks to its skin-replenishing ingredients like apple, watermelon, chicory root, and probiotic extracts. They help to deeply hydrate, smooth, and visibly calm any irritation on your skin. Related story 2022's Black Friday & Cyber Monday Sex Toy Sales Are Hotter Than Ever

Although I can’t tell just yet if my skin has become firmer, plumper, or glowy like the product claims it will do, I can say that Tula’s hydrating day and night cream is a five-star moisturizer. Once you try it out, you’ll love it so much that the $54 price won’t even feel like a splurge.

Luckily, Tula’s Black Friday Sale is happening right now and you can snag 30 percent off this cream. Now just $37, you might want to add a few to your collection just in case. Trust me, your skin always needs extra nourishment.

