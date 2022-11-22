Pet Parents Say This Interactive Cat Laser Toy Is the ‘Best Money I’ve Spent on Amazon’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re on the lookout for the best Christmas gift to give your cat this year, then this may be just the thing. The Valonii laser toy is an awesome gift for active cats who love to chase and will even keep your cat entertained while you’re busy wrapping gifts and doing some last-minute holiday baking.

The Valonii Rechargeable Motion-Activated laser toy senses your cat’s motion and sends out an enticing red laser beam for her to chase. Just like traditional laser pointers, the Valonii automatic toy sends the beam in a random pattern at either a fast or slow speed.

When the toy senses your cat, the laser will be activated for 15 minutes at a time once per hour. Though, you can manually turn the laser on, too.

“Best money I’ve ever spent on Amazon!” one pet parent wrote. “Keeps my cat entertained and switches off after a bit. You can position the head of the cat laser pointer so it can keep the laser in a smaller space or you can point it so it covers a bigger area. My cat loves it!”

Another five-star reviewer wrote, “LOVE this cat toy! Have had it for over a month and my two cats go CRAZY over it … Also the fact it is reachable is FANTASTIC, no battery costs! “Can’t say it will work with all cats… I use to use a hand laser pointer and they spent more attention looking at me

With this I turn it on, sit down relax and we ALL ENJOY!”

If your cat loves to play, then she will go wild for the Valonii laser toy and won’t know how to thank you!

