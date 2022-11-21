Shoppers Say They No Longer Need Mascara Thanks to Vegamour’s ‘Miracle’ Serum That Brings Back Fuller Lashes — Get it on Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Any beauty routine takes time and consistency to notice results. When it comes to hair growth, that’s more true than ever — even for the less obvious of places. Luckily, we’ve found a ‘miracle’ serum that will fix damaged, sparse, and short lashes. According to shoppers, Vegamour’s GRO Lash Serum is one of the best solutions to help regrow lashes, with many seeing results in just a month. And if you’re curious to test this best-seller out yourself, then there’s no better time. This lash enhancer is currently 25 percent off during Vegamour’s Black Friday Sale, and trust us you don’t wanna miss out.

After trying out the brand’s fellow GRO Brow Serum, I can vouch that Vegamour’s hair growth formula is no joke. As someone who’s lived with extremely sparse eyebrows all of my life, I never thought it was something possible to fix. But the eyebrow product has already lengthened and filled out the ends within one month of use. So, I have no doubt that the GRO Lash Serum works just as great for eyelashes.

Vegamour GRO Lash Serum

And many reviewers say they barely wear mascara anymore after using this lash serum from Vegamour. However, they also added that they only saw growth after consistently applying the serum over time.

“I have sparse eyelashes and this serum helps my lashes grow full and lush. I don’t even wear mascara anymore because I don’t need to,” said a reviewer. “I had a small bald spot where I had pulled out some lashes and the serum helped it grow back full in just a few weeks.”

The GRO Lash Serum is a safe and easy way to gain longer, thicker, and fuller lashes. Plus, this 100% vegan product is made without hormones, carcinogens, or dangerous side effects. Related story 2022's Black Friday & Cyber Monday Sex Toy Sales Are Hotter Than Ever

Although it may be a bit pricey at $80, this effective serum is definitely worth the splurge. And don’t forget, it’s also majorly discounted to $54 right now so why not snag it?

So, don’t think twice about adding Vegamour’s Lash Serum to your carts immediately.

