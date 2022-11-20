Heidi Klum Adores This Soothing & Smoothing $13 Moisturizer For Keeping Her Skin Hydrated All Day Long

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If there’s one thing we want to know more about, it’s what Heidi Klum swears by to keep her sunkissed, youthful glow. After years of waiting, we finally figured out what moisturizer she swears by and it’s way more affordable than you think!

Klum previously told Today that she adores the Mario Badescu Buttermilk Moisturizer, saying, “I use it on my face. It’s very light. When I use very rich creams, I break out in pimples. I’ve been using it for years. It doesn’t clog my pores.”

For a very limited time, you can snag this for under $15 on Amazon.

The Mario Badescu Buttermilk Moisturizer is a soothing and effective moisturizer that can help calm irritated, red skin within seconds. Both anti-inflammatory and smoothing, this hydrating moisturizer is perfect for those with combination to dry skin. Packed with ingredients like lactic acid for minimizing fine lines and chamomille for bringing forth a healthy complexion, this is a must for anyone with sensitive skin.

Per the brand, you apply a small amount all over your face after cleansing and toning.

Mario Badescu is beloved by celebrities and shoppers alike, with stars like Jennifer Aniston, Martha Stewart, Naomi Campbell, Gwyneth Paltrow, Drew Barrymore, Kylie Jenner, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley adoring the brand.

As for the shoppers, it’s become a cult favorite, with one shopper saying it’s their “favorite Mario badescu moisturizer” they’ve ever tried. They said, “THis is my favorite Mario badescu moisturizer i have tried. It smells great, and is moisturizing without being greasy or oily. Takes a couple minutes to soak in but generally by the time I’m done with my nightly routine it’s good to go.”

