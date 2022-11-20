Protect Your Cords From Your Cats With This $9 Tool With Over 43,000 Reviews

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to our cats, we’ll spoil them with anything and everything they could want. Whether it be a huge cardboard box or a purring toy that can’t keep their paws off, we’ll buy it for them! But that doesn’t mean everything that’s ours is theirs, because there’s one thing we’re told them time and time again to stay away from: wires.

Whether it be their paws or their teeth, our cats can’t stop gnawing at our cords. One bite turns to two, and before you know it, your chord is ruined. But for only $9, that problem can be a thing of the past!

The Alex Tech Cord Protector is an innovative and easy-to-use protector that keeps your cords in pristine condition, even if your cat insists on gnawing on it. Both durable and easily customizable, this cord protector can help any type of cable stay organized and without holes.

Per the brand, you can self-wrap the protector around one or more wires to declutter your room, searing it in place after cutting off the excess. To prevent any of the edges from sticking together, quickly open the edges after searing them!

With over 43,000 reviews at 4.7 stars, it’s no wonder this has become an Amazon bestseller for thousands of cat parents. One shopper called the protectors “a must if you have cord chewers,” saying, “I have a house full of feline chewers. All my demon cats love to eat cords. This stuff works great. And it comes in different sizes and colors. I have it on every cord in my house!!”

Another shopper added, “We got these to wrap our phone chargers in to stop my cat from eating them. They work well and the cat wants nothing to do with it.”

