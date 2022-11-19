This All-Natural & Effective $8 Stain Remover Is Perfect for Quickly Cleaning All Fabrics

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

As mothers, we know stains on a first-name basis. Whether it be grass stains on your kid’s shorts or a coffee stain on your new towels, we all know that disaster too well. Stains can be a pain, and for the most part, we have them under control.

However, there are always times when we think it’s hopeless and that this stain may never come out; but that’s a thing of the past thanks to this $8 spray.

Puracy

Puracy Stain Remover for Clothes $7.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

The Puracy Stain Remover for Clothes is a powerful and versatile stain remover that can work with any fabric to remove set-in stains. Both tough and versatile, this natural spray is perfect for getting rid of those rough stains that never seem to get out, like blood, sweat, oil, mud, makeup, berries, and more. Along with being safe for sensitive skin and made with no harsh chemicals, this spray is a must for any household.

Per the brand, you first spray the garment, toss it into the laundry pile, wash it, and see the stain removed right before your eyes!

With over 4,000 reviews on Amazon alone at a 4.4-star rating, this is becoming a must for so many households! One shopper said it saved their shorts, saying, “I spilled some oil on my shorts, and I tried everything I could think of. Washing it in the washing machine did nothing…This really worked! This is my new secret weapon in case I have any stains in the future.”

Related story Kaley Cuoco Gets Camera-Ready With This Nourishing Eye Cream For Her Under-Eye Circles — Now 50% Off

Another shopper added, “Since purchasing this stain remover in 2021, I have used it to remove: Red wine from white carpet (x2), Black shoe polish from tan carpet, Tomato sauce from my favorite white T-shirt… along with assorted other stains that occur as a crafter, pet owner, and elementary school teacher.”

Before you go, check out our gallery below: