Kaley Cuoco Gets Camera-Ready With This Nourishing Eye Cream For Her Under-Eye Circles — Now 50% Off

When you’re on the search for an eye cream, a celebrity endorsement can be the deciding factor, especially if it’s an eye cream Kaley Cuoco adores.

In a previous interview with Shape, Cuoco couldn’t stop singing the Kiehl’s Creamy Avocado Eye Cream’s praises, saying “I’ve tried so many under-eye creams, but I actually think that’s the best one.” She added, “When you have under-eye circles, I truly think it makes a difference. Like, I think it actually fills the crevice a little bit.”

And for a very limited time, you can get a full-sized one of these must-have eye creams for 50 percent off.

The Kiehl’s Creamy Avocado Eye Cream is a nourishing and gentle eye cream that’s perfect for minimizing the appearance of under-eye bags. Both moisturizing and hydrating, this eye cream is packed with sought-after ingredients like citric acid and avocado oil for a rich, blurring effect. Speaking of blurring, this eye cream can double as an under-eye primer to keep makeup from going into fine lines and blurring the undertone colors for a smoother appearance.

Per the brand, you gently tap this under your eyes without pulling the skin up to two times a day.

Along with Cuoco, so many stars adore Kiehl’s like Emily Ratajkowski, Princess of Wales Kate Middleton, Zoë Kravitz, January Jones, and more. And they’re not the only ones because shoppers adore not only this brand, but the eye cream.

One Nordstrom shopper wrote, “This is my go-to eye cream for layering. I tend to use serums or more concentrated eye creams as a base, then add this product to seal in the moisture. Wow – it is RICH….I am convinced that this eye cream has saved me from wrinkles, and I’ll always have it in my beauty regimen.”

Another shopper added, “I simply enjoy having discovered this product. I am 82 years old, it is the best eye cream for me, my eyes feel and look refreshed.”