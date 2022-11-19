Shoppers Say This $4 Catnip Toy With Over 15,000 Reviews Is a ‘Dream Come True’ for Cats

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to our cats, nothing is too good for them! Whether it be the best, most nutritious food or the cutest toys that’ll keep them satisfied all day, we make sure to get the best of the best for them. However, our kitties can be a bit fussy pants regarding their toys.

We’ve all been there: they choose an empty cardboard box over a huge cat tree. But we found a solution! Cats enjoy the simpler things in life, and this $4 toy will easily become their favorite in no time!

OurPets Carrot Cat Toy.

The OurPets Catnip Filled Cat Carrot is an interactive, stimulating toy that your cats won’t get enough of (especially if they get bored easily!) Both mentally and physically stimulating, this catnip-packed toy was created to help cats relieve stress, anxiety, and boredom thanks to its playful nature.

Now, why should you give your fur babies catnip? It’s packed with benefits like promoting activity, helping with digestion, and fulfilling hunting instincts, to name a few. Per the brand, all you have to do is unopen it and give it to your cat (and maybe sprinkle more catnip on as time goes by!)

With over 15,500 reviews on Amazon at 4.5 stars, shoppers swear by this for making their cats happy and entertained all day long. One shopper called it their “cat’s dream come true,” saying, “My cat loves it. She fights it, conquers it and carries away her prize like the tiger that she is. Great products.”

Another shopper added that it’s their cat’s favorite, saying, “This toy has lasted a while now and my cat loves it more than anything else. The only thing that broke off was the little feather at the top but everything else has been perfectly fine. Good toy.”

