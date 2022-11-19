Shoppers Call This $6 Firming & Collagen-Infused Moisturizer a ‘Holy Grail’ for Dry & Sensitive Skin

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The only thing we love more than a product that’s super hydrating, it’s a product that claims to do a bunch in one bottle. When curating our skincare routine, we try to find the best of the best for our skin type, fine lines, and make us look as refreshed as possible.

Thanks to Amazon shoppers, we found our next go-to collagen cream for making us look rejuvenated. And it’s only $6!

Too Cool for School Egg Mellow Cream

The Too Cool for School Egg Mellow Cream is a powerful firming five-in-one moisturizer that can serve as a neck cream, eye cream, and primer, to name a few. Both nourishing and fast-acting, this cream is beloved by many for its ability to plump and firm the skin you desire. Made with sought-after ingredients like collagen fibers for increasing skin elasticity and eggs for smoothing, this cream is a must for any skincare routine in need of a bit of hydration (and extra love!)

Per the brand, you apply and massage whatever amount you see fit on your face and neck up to two times a day.

This cream has become a cult favorite, becoming one of Amazon’s best-kept secrets with a 4.6-star rating and a bunch of loyal fans. One shopper called this cream a “holy grail for sensitive dry skin,” saying, “So I never write reviews but this stuff is life-changing. I’ve tried every moisturizer under the sun… I have VERY dry/sensitive skin… But this product keeps my face moisturized and doesn’t freak it out so I’m so happy with it. Ive been usuing it for a solid year now and my skin has this nice calm and soft feel that ive never been able to achieve with anything else.”

Another shopper added, “I can not live without this product in my daily skin regimen. . It does everything from tightening sagging skin and reducing fine lines to faded redness and clearing up blemishes. It is worth every penny.”

