Oprah-Approved Vionic Has New Weather-Ready Boots That Are Super Chic & Offer ‘Ultimate’ Arch Support

Nothing lasts forever, especially when it comes to a favorite pair of shoes. \No matter how much you try to protect or avoid wearing them, something’s bound to happen. And if the weather has been your shoe collection’s worst enemy, then you’re in luck thanks to Oprah. One of Oprah’s favorite shoe brand Vionic has waterproof boots that you need in your closet ASAP. And we mean it, this footwear company also makes seriously comfortable shoes that you didn’t know you needed.

That’s right, no more sacrificing style for comfort and bad weather. Vionic’s waterproof boots are game-changers in the winter boots department. They offer the ultimate comfort thanks to their arch support and podiatrist-developed footbed that’s included in all of the brand’s shoes. Whereas, its resistance to water is created through its Nubuck leather fabric which features an extra-finishing treatment and seam-sealed technology. Both deliver next-level protection and keep moisture out, respectively.

However, keep in mind that not all Vionic boots are totally waterproof. A few are water-repellant, which means they are a bit more easily penetrated by water than the other ones. But either way, they still have you covered for rain, snow, and slush. And chances are that’s a better bet than other pairs you own. So, take a look below at a few styles we handpicked for you to wear anywhere all day long.

Vionic Shantelle Ankle Boot

Image: Vionic. Courtesy of Vionic.

If you’re into western-styled shoes that exude a boho chic vibe, then opt for the Shantelle Ankle Boot. Trust us, this entirely waterproof pair is bound to be your go-to for every rainy day.

Vionic Gwen Tall Boot

Image: Vionic. Courtesy of Vionic.

You can never go wrong with a tall boot like Vionic's Gwen style in the winter. Not only is it a trendy choice, but it keeps your legs warm and dry from any inclement weather conditions.

Vionic Lani Lace-Up Boot

Image: Vionic. Courtesy of Vionic.

Vionic refers to the Lani Lace-Up Boot as both “city chic and country cool,” and we couldn’t agree more. This refined combat boot look makes us want to wear it anywhere, especially since your feet will never hurt thanks to its ultra-comfy footbed.

