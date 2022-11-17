This Best-Selling Kitchen Tool ‘Crushes Potatoes in Seconds’ & Will Save You So Much Time This Thanksgiving

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s no easy feat to cook a full-course dinner. And with Thanksgiving around the corner, you’re going to need all the handy gadgets that you can get. That’s why we’ve got the perfect tool for one of the most tedious tasks: mashing potatoes. Nothing is more time-consuming than cooking a potato dish. Luckily, this best-selling potato ricer from PriorityChef, with over 7,000 positive reviews, will make mashing potatoes so much easier. If you want to try it for yourself in preparation for the holidays, you can get it at a discount.

If you ask us, this $25 potato ricer is a kitchen essential that you should add to your cart immediately. Many reviewers vouched that it saves you a ton of time as it “crushes potatoes in seconds” by finely shredding boiled potatoes with just a few squeezes.

Plus, it features a deep basket that fits up to 15 ounces so you can get the job done quickly. And it’s also great for anything else that needs to be turned into a purée of sorts, like baby food or savory dips.

This PriorityChef device will help you make a smooth, fluffy, and delicious dish that won’t disappoint, based on its rave reviews. “Making mashed potatoes using this gadget is simply the best way there is, it is very fast, easy and there are no lumps at all,” an Amazon reviewer said.

Another reviewer said it will help make the “creamiest mashed potatoes you’ve ever had.”

This potato ricer is your secret solution for anything that needs to be completely smashed. Trust us, everyone gathered around the table this Thanksgiving will want to know your tricks by the end of the meal.

So, check out PriorityChef’s potato ricer for an easy mash this time around.

