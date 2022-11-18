The Cult-Favorite Toothbrush Is Discounted for Quip’s Early Black Friday Sale That Has the Lowest Prices of the Year

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s finally time! Black Friday sales are here, and they’ve arrived earlier than ever. Even though we’re not to the official “Black Friday,” you can still take advantage of deals and markdowns right now. This is the season to stock up on things you’ve been eyeing or upgrades to the products you already love. The latest deal we landed on? Quip’s early black Friday sale that has some of the best electric toothbrushes for up to 50 percent off.

Quip electric toothbrushes make spending time cleansing your teeth, dare we say, fun. Their sleek designs have innovative technology that gives a deep clean each time you brush. The toothbrushes each have timers that ensure you brush for the allotted time recommended by dentists. And unlike other electric toothbrush options, their sonic vibrations are easy and gentle on teeth. If you’re looking for a new toothbrush, Quip has offerings for everyone — you can start with an everyday electric one or one that has advanced technology, and there are even choices for kids. Keep scrolling to see our favorite Quip electric toothbrushes that are on sale now.

If you haven’t used an electric brush before, be prepared for a deep clean that leaves your teeth feeling refreshed like never before. Quip’s Adult Electric Toothbrush is great for those exploring this version of bushes. This one has a slim silhouette, lightweight feel, and gorgeous design. It also contains timed sonic vibrations that make sure you brush for the recommended time and a three-month battery life. You can also opt-in to receive a brush head replacement and battery starting at $5 every three months.

If you want an electric toothbrush, but don’t want to have to keep replacing the batteries on it, then you have to check out this brush — it’s rechargeable and provides up to three months of usage per charge. “Slim, small, not a pain for traveling, no charging, I don’t even have to think about it. The refill comes automatically. Great customer service! Don’t see myself ever-changing,” one shopper said.

Don’t leave the kids out of all of the tooth-brushing fun! Right now, you can snag Quip’s electric toothbrush in a mini version for 30 percent off!