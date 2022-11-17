Pick up This Self-warming Cat Bed for Your Furry Friend While It’s on Sale for Just $12

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Now that the weather has cooled, your cat is probably on the hunt for any and all cozy spots in the house near a sunny window, heater, or fireplace. If your cat seemingly runs cold, then a self-warming pet bed could make her nap zone so much cozier. K&H Pet Products makes a 4.7-star-rated self-warming bed that is currently on sale for just $12 on Chewy, and your cat’s purring will be nonstop once she curls up for a long winter’s nap.

The K&H Pet Products Self-Warming Pad doesn’t require any electricity to keep your cat warm. Instead, it has multiple layers of insulated and reflecting material that captures your cat’s body heat and reflects it back onto her body.

The bed can also be machine washed in cold water and features a reversible plush exterior that can be flipped to whichever side you prefer.

Image: K&H Pet Products

“I thought our two senior cats (both 14+ females) would like this it. Boy was I wrong,” one pet parent wrote on Chewy. “They LOVE it! It’s a little smaller than I thought it would be but they both fit [well] on it.”

Another reviewer wrote, “Bought four and my cat took to the two that I opened immediately. It’s been about a week and they’re currently her preferred sleeping spots.”

And because there are no sides, some cats who are persnickety about napping in plush beds may take to the self-warming pad much better than traditional beds.

“Both of my cats went to theirs immediately,” another five-star reviewer wrote. “They normally don’t like beds I buy for them so I was pleased. My bigger cat (17lbs) slept on it all night. He is super food-motivated but hesitated to get off of it even for food.”

So if your cat needs a little extra something to stay cozy during the chilly season, this self-warming bed from K&H Pet Products may be just the thing she needs. Get it while it’s on sale for just $12.

