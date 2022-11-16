Cat Owners Are Loving This Innovative Toy That Provides Hours of Exercise & Entertainment

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The rivalry between cat and mouse is a tale as old as time, but as any Tom & Jerry fan knows, there’s plenty of room for whimsy between the two. Whether your own house cat is an experienced mouse catcher or cowers in the corner at the sight of a fellow four-legged friend, they’re sure to love the interactive mouse toy from Petlibro that’s chock full of smart features to optimize your cat’s play. Reviewers say their cats can’t get enough of chasing this toy around, and it’s easy to see why.

Pet company Petlibro, the brilliant minds behind the TikTok-famous cat water fountain, have done it again with their Pixie Mouse Interactive Toy that zips across almost any kind of surface with ease, lighting up to catch your cat’s attention and keeping them entertained for hours. Check out a full list of features and what reviewers have to say below.

Petlibro Pixie Mouse Interactive Toy

Pixie Mouse Interactive Toy Petlibro.

Petlibro’s products are always designed with your pet’s needs in mind, and this interactive mouse toy is no different. The toy is designed to mimic the real experience of a chase, so it will “hibernate” after 10 minutes of inactivity, then come “back to life” 30 minutes after that, lighting back up and zooming through the space to re-capture your cat’s attention and keep them moving throughout the day. The toy will reset itself if it’s knocked over, and the wheels are removable for easy cleaning; all you need to do is charge the toy via USB (one reviewer praises “how quickly it charges”) and set it loose for your pet to pounce after all day.

Petlibro Pixie Mouse Interactive Toy $29.99 Buy now

Reviews for this toy are overflowing with satisfied cat parents who say their furry friend “absolutely love,” “go crazy for,” and “can’t get enough” of chasing this digital “mouse” through their home, and owners add that it’s a head and shoulders above other similar toys on the market.

“I have tried so many of these kind of toys with my kitties and every one of them has had some sort of issue,” writes one reviewer. “Really short charge, gets stuck everywhere and on and on. But this mouse is awesome!”