Amazon Is Having An Early Black Friday Sale on Devices — Get a Firestick, Ring Doorbell & More for Up to 70% Off

Now is the time of the year when you’re going to be bombarded with sale after sale. We’re now in holiday mode, meaning Black Friday deals are in full swing, and they started earlier this year. We’ve already curated the best ones to shop to save you time from sorting through hundreds of markdowns. One sale you definitely want to add to your list is Amazon’s early Black Friday sale on Amazon devices — right now, you can get a new Echo Dot, Ring Doorbell, and more for up to 70 percent off.

And even though the selection is limited, we anticipate the retailer will mark even more shopper-loved devices down after Thanksgiving. Right now, Ring Doorbells are $40 off, compared to their $90 retail price tag. You can also snag a new Echo Dot that makes spending time in your home more efficient. And Amazon TVs are also on major discount — you have to grab this one that’s $200 off before Black Friday.

Ahead, see the best early deals on Amazon.

Ring Video Doorbell — $59.99, originally $99.99

Ring

Ring doorbells instantly improve the safety of your home. You can monitor motion on your property and see what’s going on in your home from anywhere, thanks to the highly interactive Ring app. You can also speak through your phone, tablet, or computer in case you need to answer the door. The system also gives you daily updates, too.

“I love the ring camera,” one five-star reviewer said. “I already have one of their cameras at one of my other properties. I just added this one to my ring account, charged it up, and now it’s live. It detects anything or anyone passing by. I would highly suggest the Ring Camera for security purposes.”

Ring Doorbell $59.99 Buy now

Amazon Fire TV 50″ 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV — $249.99, originally $469.99

Amazon

If you need to update a few TVs in your home, now is the best time. Right now, ahead of Black Friday, you can save $200 on this Amazon Fire TV — it comes equipped to watch all of your favorite streaming platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and more. You also get an Alexa-powered remote so you can give commands, which makes navigating the television even easier.

Amazon Fire TV $249.99 Buy now

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Charcoal with Echo Auto — $54.98, originally $89.98

Amazon

Amazon’s Echo Dot is a compact speaker that can fit anywhere in your home — it helps make your home more efficient all in one place. You can stream music, ask Alexa questions, and set alarms and reminders for your family. “Works good, the sound is good, and it’s out of the way,” a shopper wrote.