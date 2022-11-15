Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Bringing the Heat Spotlight Module

Torrid Is Having an Epic 40% Off Sale on Wide-Calf Boots With Knee-High Pairs Starting at Just $32

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Even though the temperatures outside keep tricking us into thinking it’s going to be warm forever, we’re weeks into fall, and before we know it, we’ll definitely be needing gear for colder weather. Make sure you have plenty of comfortable boots on hand as we move closer to winter, and if you’re on the hunt for some new pairs, it can get overwhelming — especially if you’re looking for shoes that fit wider calves. Good news: We’ve got you covered.

Torrid has plenty of fall boots discounted right now that are comfortable, cute, and fit properly on those looking for wider widths in their shoes. You can snag classic combat boots, knee-high boots, and duck boots that are perfect for combating any dreary weather. The best part? You can get a pair (or two) for up to 40 percent off.

Stevie Lace-Up Combat Boots — $51.67, originally $79.50

Stevie Lace-Up Combat Boots
Torrid

The combat boots are perfect for running errands and everyday wear. They have a classic lace-up design, but their hidden side zipper is what makes putting the boots on a breeze. The shoes come in four colors: Black, burgundy, brown, and beige.

Lace-Up Combat Boots $51.67 Buy now

Sweater Detail Duck Boot — $32.49, originally $79.50

Sweater Detail Duck Boot
Torrid

Duck boots and fall go hand in hand, so if you haven’t scooped up a pair just yet, now is our chance! These ones at Torrid have sweater detailing around the boot’s cuff, and they also contain an extra cushioned footbed to make them even more comfortable.

Duck Boots $32.49 Buy now

Buckle Knee Boot — $53.70, originally $89.50

Torrid Buckle Knee Boot
Torrid

Every closet needs a pair of classic black knee boots. If you need to update yours, make sure you fill our cart with these boots crafted with a wider width. The boots have a zipper which makes it easy to pull them on and off, even with socks.

Knee Boots $53.70 Buy now

Buckle Sweater Knee Boot — $58.17, originally $89.50

Torrid Buckle Sweater Knee Boot
Torrid

These tall boots look great dressed up or down — they have sweater detailing along the rim of the boots and have an extra wide calf design to avoid a hugging sensation along your legs.

Sweater Knee Boot $58.17 Buy now

Before you go, check out our slideshow below:

