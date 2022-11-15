Chef Tyler Florence Loves This Nonstick & Lightweight Cookware & It’s Discounted at Williams Sonoma Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Quality cookware is the gift that keeps on giving to any at-home chef (and those lucky people who get to eat said at-home chef’s cooking!). And according to Chef Tyler Florence, there’s no better cookware than Hestan NanoBond, which is currently heavily discounted at Williams Sonoma ahead of the holidays.

Hestan’s NanoBond technology is a patented, multilayer structure of titaniam-based alloys that bond directly to stainless steel through a chemical-free process. The bond creates multiple superdense nano layers atop the cookware surface, making the cookware super resistant to scratches, staining and salt pitting.

“To me, it’s heavy-duty cookware that doesn’t feel heavy in the hand,” Florence said in a video on the Williams Sonoma Instagram. “This stuff is dishwasher safe, really really easy to clean, always looks amazing, and it comes with a lifetime warranty — not that you’ll need It.”

Williams Sonoma is selling Hestan NanoBond at heavily discounted prices right now. The bestselling 10-piece set, for example, is currently marked down $500. This set comes with two open skillets, two covered saucepans, a covered sauté pan with helper handle, and a covered stockpot.

Hestan NanoBond Stainless Steel 10-Piece Cookware Set $1,440 Buy now

Or, start smaller with this set of two Hestan NanoBond fry pans, marked down to just $288. Both pans feature a 20% larger cooking surface than traditional skillets.

Hestan NanoBond Stainless Steel Fry Pan, Set of 2 $288 Buy now

And if you’re a pro at making stir-frys, risottos, and one-dish meals, then the Hestan NanoBond Essential Pan will quickly become your new favorite kitchen tool.

Hestan NanoBond Stainless Steel Essential Pan, 5-Quart $360 Buy now

Treat your favorite at-home chef to some stellar new cookware that is Tyler Florence-approved this Christmas and you’ll get to reap the rewards by taste-testing some fabulous cooking!

