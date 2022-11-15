UGG Guards Are TikTok’s Latest Obsession & Selling Out Fast—Here’s Why You Need a Pair This Winter

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Believe it or not, there’s finally a way to protect your favorite boots this winter. And we’re not just talking about cleaner spray. UGG has protective guards that will keep your shoes looking new. Matter of fact, they’re not just for your classic minis or tall-boot UGGs apparently. These boot guards have been going viral lately for how great they are for even the everyday pair. And like any TikTok obsession, it’s no surprise that UGG’s guards are selling out fast. Luckily, they’re still in stock on Zappos although they’re bound to not last long. So, don’t think twice about adding these guards to your cart ASAP — we mean, it is UGG season after all.

Thanks to this slip-on guard, any shoe lover can enjoy all things winter fun. This silicone rubber-made accessory can stretch to fit a range of footwear that has a flat style and round toe. And don’t worry about discomfort. It’s designed to still offer great traction while handling severe weather conditions like snow or rain. Plus, they come in sizes varying sizes and fun colors that let you personalize your go-to fit.

However, the protective tool may be a bit pricey. They’re nearly $50 for a single item. But trust us, they’re your best bet at keeping your shoes clean.

Keep in mind, though, that these guards may not completely save the entire shoe from getting wet. They are meant to cover only the bottom. But regardless, UGG’s boot guard still gets the job done. And if you love your UGGs or any other winter pair, why not buy this guard right now?