The Closet of Your Dreams Has Never Been More Affordable Thanks to Modular Closets’ Epic Black Friday Sale

Asking Santa for a brand-new closet for Christmas this year? You may want to send him this article then because Modular Closets is hosting a massive 20-percent-off sale for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so your organization dreams can come true for a lot less.

Modular Closets, the only independent closet retailer that allows for easy online shopping (you can add singular closet modules or entire kits to your shopping cart), is hosting their deepest discount of the year right now. Not only are all closet modules 20 percent off, but customers who shop the sale will also get free shipping on their entire order and products will be shipped within three to five days from Modular Closets’ U.S.-based warehouse.

The sale runs through the end of Cyber Week (November 28) and customers can use codes BF20 when shopping on Black Friday and CYBER20 on Cyber Monday. And there are so many great closet options to shop.

The Value Closet Kit, for example, expertly maximizes the space in any reach-in closet. It comes in various different widths, depending on the size of your closet, and features various cubbies for folded clothing and shoes, as well as rails for hanging both long items and short. The kit is easy to install and even comes in two different wood tones to match your closet’s interior.

Image: Modular Closets

Value Closet Kit $*** Buy now

In need of something a bit bigger? The Classic Closet Kit comes with four hanging areas divided down the middle with six shelving units, making for an aesthetically pleasing layout. The Classic Closet Kit comes in 11 widths and is ideal for shallow reach-in closets.

Image: Modular Closets

Classic Closet Kit $*** Buy now

Modular Closets also sells a Total Closet Kit is great for those who need extra hanging space as well as extra shelving. This kit maximizes space to let you explore your closet's full potential and comes in 11 widths so you can get a custom fit.

Image: Modular Closets

Total Closet Kit $*** Buy now

Or if you’re looking to build something totally custom, check out the modules page where you can create a custom closet setup at the click of a button.

This sale will only last until Cyber Monday, so check out the rest of the options on their site and shop while you can if you or someone in your life has “new closet” at the top of their holiday wishlist.

