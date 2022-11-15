This Cat Scratching Mat Saves Your Carpets & Is So Much More Attractive Than Traditional Scratching Posts

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If your cat is turning your wall-to-wall carpeting into a shag rug, then you’re probably desperate to divert her attention elsewhere. But some cats don’t care for traditional scratching posts (and let’s face it — those posts don’t do much for your aesthetic, either). According to pet parents, this all-natural scratching mat from FUKUMARU on Amazon is the perfect alternative to standard scratching posts and will save carpeting and furniture from the wrath of the claws.

The FUKUMARU scratching mat is a safe and non-toxic natural woven sisal mat that cats can’t get enough of. It features a non-skid latex underneath so your cats can scratch without fear of sliding, and thanks to this feature, you can even use it as a doormat. Or, use the included adhesive strips to attach it to a wall or lock it to the floor.

Plus, it looks so much nicer than traditional scratching accessories and will blend into your decor seamlessly no matter where you put it. And right now it’s 38 percent off its original $27 price.

The FUKUMARU mat has over 6,000 five-star reviews, with one cat parent writing, “This distracts my problem child from clawing my couch. I haven’t stuck it to anything, since he seems to love rolling around with the mat.”

Another five-star reviewer wrote, “Just now I took the mat out of the box and placed it on the floor. My cat had come in from outside to see what I got and looked on in curiosity. I picked her up from the little table she was on and placed her on the mat. She will rarely do what I want her to, but SHE IMMEDIATELY BEGAN SCRATCHING IT.”

Pick up a FUKUMARU cat scratching mat while it’s on sale to keep those claws away and distracted.

