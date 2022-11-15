Nordstrom Has the Best Savings on La Mer, Dyson & Augustinus Bader Gifts Thanks to This Hidden Hack

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s time for the holidays which means you’re probably spending more money than you anticipated trying to find presents for everyone on your list. But even with all of the holiday hustle and bustle, don’t forget to treat yourself to some goodies that you’ve been eyeing. Luckily, Nordstrom has exclusive beauty gift sets that actually save you money.

This season, Nordstrom’s beauty exclusives include skincare and makeup picks from brands like Dyson, La Mer, and Augustinus Bader. You can also add kits from Sunday Riley and Kiehl’s, too. And even though the brands typically come with higher price tags, buying them in limited edition sets actually saves you money. Whether you’re looking to replenish some of your favorite products in your routine or you want to try some new items, these gift sets are the gifts that keep on giving — more products for a fraction of the cost of one.

Ahead, see our favorite picks from Nordstrom’s exclusive beauty lineup.

Augustinus Bader

Augustinus Bader The AB Trial Edit Set

Augustinus Bader is known for its exceptionally effective skincare formulas that naturally renew skin, and leave it with a glowing and youthful finish. Most of the products, like their best-selling The Rich Cream, come with a price tag that spans upwards of $280. But, thanks to Nordstrom’s beauty exclusives, you can get the coveted cream plus three other products from the brand for a lower cost. Even though they come in smaller sizes, this limited-time exclusive saves you money. The entire set is $270 (even the gorgeous travel bag).

The AB Trial Edit Set $270 Buy now

La Mer

La Mer The Glowing Renewal Collection Set

If you still need to try La Mer’s skincare, now is your chance! This four-piece set includes everything you need to boost your skin’s brightness. You get The Treatment Lotion, a Regenerating Serum that diminishes lines and wrinkles, a Renewal Oil, and Crème de la Mer that soothes dry skin. The set is valued at $187 and retails at Nordstrom for $95.

The Glowing Renewal Collection Set $95.00 Buy now

Dyson

Dyson Special Edition Supersonic Hair Dryer

It’s no secret that Dyson’s hair tools give you professional results from the comfort of your own bathroom, and the Special Edition Supersonic Hair Dryer is no exception. It cuts down your drying time nearly in half, thanks to its proprietary digital motor V9 and Air Multiplier that gives high-velocity airflow. If you’ve been using the drying, you can get the limited edition version and five attachments while it’s still in stock for $430 (even though it’s valued at $480).

Special Edition Supersonic Hair Dryer $429.99 Buy now

Sunday Riley

Sunday Riley Go To Bed With Me Complete Kit

If you still need to secure a gift for a skincare lover on your list, make sure to add Sunday Riley’s complete kit to your cart. The set includes seven hero products that smooth skin, fade lines and brighten overall. All of the products are worth $196, but it’s just $93 at Nordstrom.

Go To Bed With Me Complete Kit $93 Buy now

Kiehl’s

Kiehl’s Brighten Up Glow Set

Kiehl’s skincare offerings have a new festive look for the holidays. Now, you can snag the Brighten Up Glow Set just in time to transition your skincare for winter. The set is valued at $167, but it’s $99 right now at Nordstrom.

Brighten Up Glow Set $99.00 Buy now

Mac Cosmetics

A Taste of Matte 5-Piece Lipstick Kit

Calling all lipstick lovers: This 5-Piece Matte Lipstick set is so dreamy. Each lip color has a rich shade that gives an intense, long-lasting color payoff.

5-Piece Lipstick Kit $60.00 Buy now

Clé de Peau Beauté

Clé de Peau Beauté Lip Glorifier Set

The Clé de Peau Beauté Lip Glorifier Set is another stunning Nordstrom exclusive. The kit has three full-size Lip Glorifiers and two skincare sample sizes. The Lip Glorifier is a tinted lip balm that moisturizes and leaves lips with a hydrated and luscious pout.