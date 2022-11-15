Gap Just Launched a Store on Amazon — & It Includes the Brand’s First-Ever Line of Baby Gear

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Now more than ever, we’re shopping online. Maybe it’s due to all of the changes each one of us has endured over the past two years, or maybe it’s because we’re shopping smarter, not harder. There’s nothing like ordering from your favorite brands from the comfort of your home — you don’t have to get the kids ready and chase them around stores while you browse. When you’re looking to shop online, Amazon makes things a breeze with the thousands of retailers available on the site. And now, one more classic brand just joined: You can shop Gap on Amazon. They just launched a store that now comes with Prime delivery! How did we get so lucky?

Gap’s storefront on Amazon is already packed with brag-worthy finds just in time for the holidays. You can shop across men’s, women’s, kid’s, and baby’s for your favorite items and new finds. The store also has hundreds of new arrivals that you don’t want to miss, including toddler outerwear and a long sleeve dress, just in time for visiting family this holiday season. You can also snag Gap’s shopper-loved logo pieces like classic hoodies and t-shirts for the entire family. And you can have it all delivered with Prime delivery, which means no more waiting on long shipping times. Take a peek to see what we’re adding to our carts.

Long Sleeve Plaid Dress

Gap

If you’re in need of ideas for what to wear this Thanksgiving, opt for this comfy long sleeve dress. It has plenty of room, so you don’t feel confined as you move throughout your day. Plus, the pretty navy and green plaid make the dress perfect for dressing up or down with casual boots or sparkly heels.

Plaid Dress $36.99

Baby 3-Pack Long John Pajama Set

Gap

Little ones can never have too many jammie options. Luckily, if you need some in a jiff, you can order Gap’s best-selling three-pack and earn prime next-day delivery. The PJs come with two polka dot pairs and one graphic pair with smiley faces.

3-Pack Long John Pajama Set $79.95

Baby Fleece One-piece Outfit

Gap

Having an easy outfit on your baby is vital for constant diaper changes and getting out the door quickly. This one-piece outfit from Gap is fleece lines to keep tiny arms and legs warm without having to layer them in bulky coats and sweaters.

One-piece Outfit $44.99

Forevercozy Ribbed Crewneck Sweater

Gap

We can’t get enough of this ribbed crewneck sweater — it’s soft, comfortable, and warm. It comes in two pastel colors: A dusty pink, and teal blue.

Ribbed Crewneck Sweater $59.99

Long Sleeve Oxford Button Down Shirt

Gap

It’s the gift-giving season, so if you’re trying to narrow down a gift for any guy on your list, you can’t go wrong with this classic button-down. It’s crafted from 100 percent cotton, which gives the shirt a soft texture and room to breath.