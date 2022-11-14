These Plush Oversized Disney Blankets Are on Sale for Only $18 During the Kohl’s Early Black Friday Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We’re finally into the part of the year where cooler temps are here to stay. If you’re not a fan of the cold, it’s time to stock up on extra plush blankets to get you through. Luckily, Kohls just put the cutest Disney blankets on sale as part of their early Black Friday markdowns. The blankets are under $18, which means you can grab one for yourself and one for your kids. And right now, you can use the code YOUR20 to earn extra savings.

Disney’s Oversized Supersoft Printed Plush Throws are perfect for lazy afternoons and bedtime — they also make a great gift if you’re looking for quick and easy ideas. The blankets have a soft, fleece texture that locks in heat and adds a sense of comfort. The best feature of the blanket? It has an oversized length that you don’t have to constantly readjust every time you or the kids move. The throws are available in different known and loved Disney characters, like Ariel, Mickey, and Minnie, to name a few.

Ahead, see the ones we’re adding to our carts right now.

Ariel Oversized Supersoft Printed Plush Throw —$17.59, originally $26.99

If you have a Disney lover in the house, make sure they can snuggle up with a cozy blanket packed with the cutest Ariel characters. The blanket has vibrant colors accompanied by flowers and starfish. The throw is already on sale, but you can save even more when you use the code YOUR20 at checkout.

Holiday Mickey Oversized Supersoft Printed Plush Throw —$17.59, originally $26.99

This mickey blanket is just in time for the holiday season. It has a festive design — mickey has a red Santa hat on that’s sure to spread holiday cheer.

Minnie Hearts Oversized Supersoft Printed Plush Throw — $17.59, originally $26.99

This Minnie Blanket is also on sale as a part of Kohl's early Black Friday sale. You can snag this throw and others for under $18 right now! One shopper said, "you can never have enough blankets, and these Big One blankets are irresistibly soft! I purchased both Halloween designs from this year and last, the fall leaves Mickey and this year's Christmas Mickey patterns…and even picked up the Valentine Mickey pattern before it disappeared! Like I said, you can never have enough blankets!"

Hurry and snag one (or two) cozy blankets while the sale lasts. The Disney throws make the best gifts for anyone on your list.