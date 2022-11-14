These ‘Toasty Warm’ Faux Fur Crocs Are a Must-Have for Winter & They’re on Sale for $35 Today Only

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Fuzzy slippers are without a doubt a cold-weather staple. Maybe, you already have a few pairs from UGGs, Birkenstock, or Hunter saved in your shopping cart for this season. But hold off for a bit because we just found another pair that will keep your feet toasty warm. Crocs’ Classic Fur Sure is lined with soft faux fur inside and out that feels so luxuriously comfortable. And believe it or not, you can get all of its fun colorways on sale for today only at Zappos.

A few shades are already selling out fast, though, so don’t think twice about snagging these winter Crocs ASAP. And if you ask us, the black-hued option is the best deal for just $35 and they’re fully in stock — talk about a holiday steal.

Crocs Classic Fur Sure in Black

Image: Crocs. Courtesy of Crocs.

And as if Crocs could get any comfier, many shoppers agree that the beloved footwear brand takes it to the next level with this cozier version. “This is my favorite pair of shoes right now. […] They are so warm,” said a reviewer. “I work in New York City and I have walked miles in these comfortably. That’s the thing about crocs, you have great support!”

Whereas, another reviewer adds that they can’t stop wearing them: “I have worn these shoes every day. They are comfy and warm. My feet have not hurt in these.”

Trust us, the Classic Fur Sure from Crocs are worth treating yourself to this holiday season. It’s no surprise that Zappos is marking them down right now for everyone to enjoy.

Classic Fur Sure in Chai

Image: Crocs. Courtesy of Crocs.

There’s something about a light brown shade that just make everything feel cozier. So, it’s no surprise that Croc’s Classic Fur Sure in Chai is only available in a few more sizes.

Classic Fur Sure in Chai $45 Buy now

Classic Fur Sure in Pink

Image: Crocs. Courtesy of Crocs.

How could you say no to a pair of slippers that are pink, fluffy, and feel insanely soft? These Crocs clogs in pink will instantly lighten up your day whenever you slip them on.

Classic Fur Sure in Pink $45 Buy now

Crocs Classic Fur Sure in Black/Multi

Image: Crocs. Courtesy of Crocs.

Make these cheetah-like Crocs your latest statement shoe in your collection. Who said you had to risk style for warmth? The furry fit will absolutely feel and look good all season long.